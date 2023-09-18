Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
GOP rep. reveals the ‘evidence’ of Biden’s business schemes is ‘everywhere’
channel image
NewsClips
3726 Subscribers
41 views
Published 13 hours ago

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., joined ‘Fox News Live’ to discuss the GOP’s impeachment inquiry against President Biden and the potential for a government shutdown. #foxnews

Keywords
current eventsbidengopgovernment shutdownimpeachment inquirybusiness schemes

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket