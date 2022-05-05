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Vaccinated children 51x more likely to die than unvaccinated ⚠ Anti Vax News Latest and breaking
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441 views • May 05, 2022
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Children’s risk of Death increases by 5100% following Covid-19 Vaccination compared to Unvaccinated Children according to official ONS data – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/27/kids-death-risk-increases-5100percent-covid-vaccination/
Scientific Study confirms Pfizer’s COVID Vaccine alters Human DNA – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/05/03/study-pfizer-covid-vaccine-alters-dna/
HIV Life Cycle | HHMI BioInteractive Video - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PlSvywlLuNw&;t=21s
In-Depth: Study suggests COVID-19 can alter DNA - ABC 10 News - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LjZMgtzG6dE
Study finds Covid-19 Vaccination increases risk of suffering Miscarriage by 1517% – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/30/study-covid-vaccines-increase-risk-miscarriage-1517percent/
Biodistribution Study of Pfizer Covid-19 Injection suggests use of mRNA Vaccines should be suspended immediately – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/29/pfizer-study-mrna-vaccines-suspended/
UK Government and EU Bureaucrat Tell Elon Musk Free Speech Will Not Be Allowed on Twitter – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/28/ukgov-free-speech-not-be-allowed-on-twitter/
The W.H.O’s proposed ‘Pandemic Treaty’ is a huge threat to the Freedom of ordinary, hardworking people – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/26/who-pandemic-treaty-threat-to-your-freedom/
Official Government reports prove the Fully Vaccinated have been suffering Antibody- Dependent Enhancement since the turn of the year – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/24/gov-report-fully-vaccinated-suffering-ade-since-new-year/
CDC Study finds Covid-19 Vaccination increases risk of suffering Autoimmune Disease Myocarditis by 13,200% – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/05/01/cdc-study-covid-vaccine-risk-myocarditis-13200percent/
Death Rates Are Higher After Mass Vaccinations, An Analysis of Worldwide Data Reveals – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/05/01/death-rates-are-higher-after-mass-vaccinations/
Study finds Triple Vaccinated are suffering Antibody-Dependent Enhancement and/or Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome in Canada – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/05/01/study-triple-jabbed-suffering-ade-aids-canada/
Study finds Covid-19 Vaccination increases risk of Death by at least 4800% – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/30/study-covid-vaccines-risk-death-4800percent/
Study finds Covid-19 Vaccination increases risk of suffering Miscarriage by 1517% – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/30/study-covid-vaccines-increase-risk-miscarriage-1517percent/
Panic in Boris Johnson’s UK as Fully Vaccinated have a higher Covid Hospitalisation-Rate than the Unvaccinated – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/26/panic-uk-fully-jabbed-higher-covid-hosp-rate/
High number of Strokes caused by the Covid-19 Vaccines may explain why so many of the Vaccinated are also going Blind – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/26/why-people-going-blind-following-covid-vaccination/
Triple Vaccinated now up to 5 times more likely to be infected with Covid-19 than the Unvaccinated as Vaccine Effectiveness falls to MINUS-391% – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/25/triple-vaccinated-5x-more-likely-infected-with-covid-than-unvaccinated/
Official Government reports prove the Fully Vaccinated have been suffering Antibody- Dependent Enhancement since the turn of the year – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/24/gov-report-fully-vaccinated-suffering-ade-since-new-year/
A New Study Provides Evidence of Vaccine “Shedding” – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/05/04/a-new-study-provides-evidence-of-vaccine-shedding/
61414962
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.04.28.22274443v1.full.pdf
A new Israeli film tackles the taboo: Did six million Jews die in the Holocaust? | The Times of Israel
https://www.timesofisrael.com/a-new-israeli-film-tackles-the-taboo-did-six-million-jews-die-in-the-holocaust/
Perfect Society
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Earth - Simple English Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
https://simple.wikipedia.org/wiki/Earth
NASA's 33 666s (Banned by IFERS)
https://www.theflatearthsociety.org/forum/index.php?topic=73984.0
IFERS - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/search?q=IFERS&;source=desktop
HIV/AIDS - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/HIV/AIDS
HOW ISRAEL HARDWARE BACKDOORED EVERYTHING : Brendon O'Connell : Free Download, Borrow, and Streaming : Internet Archive
https://archive.org/details/HOWISRAELHARDWAREBACKDOOREDEVERYTHING1
Shell profits nearly triple as oil prices surge - BBC News
https://www.bbc.com/news/business-61330552
https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip
The Expose – Home
https://theexpose.uk/
Children’s risk of Death increases by 5100% following Covid-19 Vaccination compared to Unvaccinated Children according to official ONS data – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/27/kids-death-risk-increases-5100percent-covid-vaccination/
Scientific Study confirms Pfizer’s COVID Vaccine alters Human DNA – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/05/03/study-pfizer-covid-vaccine-alters-dna/
HIV Life Cycle | HHMI BioInteractive Video - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PlSvywlLuNw&;t=21s
In-Depth: Study suggests COVID-19 can alter DNA - ABC 10 News - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LjZMgtzG6dE
Study finds Covid-19 Vaccination increases risk of suffering Miscarriage by 1517% – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/30/study-covid-vaccines-increase-risk-miscarriage-1517percent/
Biodistribution Study of Pfizer Covid-19 Injection suggests use of mRNA Vaccines should be suspended immediately – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/29/pfizer-study-mrna-vaccines-suspended/
UK Government and EU Bureaucrat Tell Elon Musk Free Speech Will Not Be Allowed on Twitter – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/28/ukgov-free-speech-not-be-allowed-on-twitter/
The W.H.O’s proposed ‘Pandemic Treaty’ is a huge threat to the Freedom of ordinary, hardworking people – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/26/who-pandemic-treaty-threat-to-your-freedom/
Official Government reports prove the Fully Vaccinated have been suffering Antibody- Dependent Enhancement since the turn of the year – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/24/gov-report-fully-vaccinated-suffering-ade-since-new-year/
CDC Study finds Covid-19 Vaccination increases risk of suffering Autoimmune Disease Myocarditis by 13,200% – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/05/01/cdc-study-covid-vaccine-risk-myocarditis-13200percent/
Death Rates Are Higher After Mass Vaccinations, An Analysis of Worldwide Data Reveals – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/05/01/death-rates-are-higher-after-mass-vaccinations/
Study finds Triple Vaccinated are suffering Antibody-Dependent Enhancement and/or Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome in Canada – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/05/01/study-triple-jabbed-suffering-ade-aids-canada/
Study finds Covid-19 Vaccination increases risk of Death by at least 4800% – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/30/study-covid-vaccines-risk-death-4800percent/
Study finds Covid-19 Vaccination increases risk of suffering Miscarriage by 1517% – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/30/study-covid-vaccines-increase-risk-miscarriage-1517percent/
Panic in Boris Johnson’s UK as Fully Vaccinated have a higher Covid Hospitalisation-Rate than the Unvaccinated – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/26/panic-uk-fully-jabbed-higher-covid-hosp-rate/
High number of Strokes caused by the Covid-19 Vaccines may explain why so many of the Vaccinated are also going Blind – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/26/why-people-going-blind-following-covid-vaccination/
Triple Vaccinated now up to 5 times more likely to be infected with Covid-19 than the Unvaccinated as Vaccine Effectiveness falls to MINUS-391% – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/25/triple-vaccinated-5x-more-likely-infected-with-covid-than-unvaccinated/
Official Government reports prove the Fully Vaccinated have been suffering Antibody- Dependent Enhancement since the turn of the year – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/24/gov-report-fully-vaccinated-suffering-ade-since-new-year/
A New Study Provides Evidence of Vaccine “Shedding” – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/05/04/a-new-study-provides-evidence-of-vaccine-shedding/
61414962
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.04.28.22274443v1.full.pdf
A new Israeli film tackles the taboo: Did six million Jews die in the Holocaust? | The Times of Israel
https://www.timesofisrael.com/a-new-israeli-film-tackles-the-taboo-did-six-million-jews-die-in-the-holocaust/
Perfect Society
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety
Earth - Simple English Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
https://simple.wikipedia.org/wiki/Earth
NASA's 33 666s (Banned by IFERS)
https://www.theflatearthsociety.org/forum/index.php?topic=73984.0
IFERS - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/search?q=IFERS&;source=desktop
HIV/AIDS - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/HIV/AIDS
HOW ISRAEL HARDWARE BACKDOORED EVERYTHING : Brendon O'Connell : Free Download, Borrow, and Streaming : Internet Archive
https://archive.org/details/HOWISRAELHARDWAREBACKDOOREDEVERYTHING1
Shell profits nearly triple as oil prices surge - BBC News
https://www.bbc.com/news/business-61330552
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