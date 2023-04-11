NWO: World's population being poisoned from chemicals in vaccines!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



In an interview with Stew Peters, Dr. Astrid Stuckleberger claims there is no mRNA in the Covid “vaccines”.



Govinda Tidball is here to detail his identical claim that none of the shots have biological components.



Govinda’s findings reveal the shots were made up of lipid nanoparticles, hydrogel, heavy metals, graphene oxide, deionized water, salt, sugar, and aluminum-hydroxide.



Over 3K shots on the market were tested and analyzed and none of them contained mRNA.

The contents of the actual injections is something very different from what we are being told.

The graphene oxide and heavy metals are short circuiting the electricals inside of people’s bodies.



