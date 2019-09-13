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Is ALL Government Ordained by God: The Romans 13 Conspiracy
The Uncompromised Word of God
The Uncompromised Word of God
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25 views • September 13, 2019
What does Paul REALLY say in Romans 13 about government? How does that apply to American politics and emergencies. The lie that all government is ordained by God is answered plainly and directly. God is righteous and ordained righteous government to enforce His justice by defending the people and their divinely established unalienable rights. Don't fall for the lies of paid off, sold out FEMA preachers, Clergy Response Team members.

I did this video a few years ago and it remains prescient even today, maybe even more today.
Keywords
constitutionevilguntruthgovernmentfemastaterightsemergencylieconfiscationofcivilresponsestormteamdetentionclergyhurricane katrinakatrina
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy