Brighteon Broadcast News, May 19, 2023 - We are the WHITE HATS who must RESCUE the Republic! (Feat. Steve Bannon)

0:00 Intro

2:28 Big News

3:09 Food Rationing

12:44 Explosive Ammonium Nitrate

25:24 Interview with Steve Bannon

1:07:50 Interview with Jason Crowe





- NYC to start tracking meat purchases by citizens

- Food RATIONING will happen soon, and "climate crisis" will be the excuse

- 60,000 lbs. of ammonium nitrate have been hijacked off a train

- That's about 12 PALLETS of explosives

- Fed-run black ops groups likely planning something bigger than 9/11

- We must PEACEFULLY save this republic from those who seek to destroy it

- Adams offers sneak preview of amazing new silver-infused textiles

- Full interview with Steve Bannon: America, AI terminators, Trump, RFK, censorship, Elon Musk and the CCP

- Full interview with Jason Crowe from Qortal, the distributed content platform that CANNOT be censored or stopped





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.).





