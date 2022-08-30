Derek Johnson explains how Trump is still President of the United States of America

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Derek Johnson lays out the case for Trump Still being President while military is in control of the country.
Download\read all Derek's documents here: https://thedocuments.info/
http://liamd2020.com/vid/ViDvf.caa.mp4
https://www.derekjohnsoncountry.com/
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=derek+johnson