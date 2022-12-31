The CCP May Divert Its Internal Pressure by Attacking Taiwan

https://gnews.org/articles/639460
Summary：12/27/2022 Frank Gaffney: China is having a lot of crisis now. So Xi Jinping would try to get people focused on something else, rally around the flag by foreign enemy. So the CCP might attack Taiwan by a blockade or the fifth column operations. The CCP will not only attack Taiwan, but also Japan and Guam, and even Hawaii.
