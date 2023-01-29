Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Great dog training
46 views
channel image
shipshard
Published a day ago |
Donate

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AWwmwHXlPMA 

Ekaterina Shorina: A small excerpt of what, probably 1/10 of life, is what the brain of my Kiwi girl is endowed with


Kiwi or AISKNEKHT VISHY

(From nursery, Moscow)

Dad: AISKNEKHT MASTER (world champion in agility, real working dog)

Mom: SIMBA FASTEST (show beauty black and white)

Kiwi closed titles, all CACs, Best of Breed, BOS, BOB, Ch. RKF 2 times…

Champion of RKF and Champion of Russia.


Original video: https://vk.com/wall266987495_2525 

Ekaterina Shorina: https://vk.com/smeshnaya_1909 

(Groomer, Dog Trainer, Athlete)


Cynological sport (sport with a dog), Obedience, sports training, tricks, competitions, exhibitions, puppies of any breed. I teach dogs to think. An example is my clever Kiwi, a Pomeranian who can do anything :)

Keywords
groomingshowbeautypuppytraininggirlssportsanimalsdogscoachpetstricksprofessionaltitleschampionexhibitiondog trainingfunny animalsagilitycompetitionsspitzgerman spitzcynologistdog sportssports training

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket