Great dog training

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AWwmwHXlPMA
Ekaterina Shorina: A small excerpt of what, probably 1/10 of life, is what the brain of my Kiwi girl is endowed with
Kiwi or AISKNEKHT VISHY
(From nursery, Moscow)
Dad: AISKNEKHT MASTER (world champion in agility, real working dog)
Mom: SIMBA FASTEST (show beauty black and white)
Kiwi closed titles, all CACs, Best of Breed, BOS, BOB, Ch. RKF 2 times…
Champion of RKF and Champion of Russia.
Original video: https://vk.com/wall266987495_2525
Ekaterina Shorina: https://vk.com/smeshnaya_1909
(Groomer, Dog Trainer, Athlete)
Cynological sport (sport with a dog), Obedience, sports training, tricks, competitions, exhibitions, puppies of any breed. I teach dogs to think. An example is my clever Kiwi, a Pomeranian who can do anything :)
