Can You Separate the BLOOD from the DEATH of Jesus?

Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker clearly explains that you can't separate the death of Jesus from the blood of Jesus, for Jesus DIED SHEDDING HIS BLOOD! He explains how there are some today who try to separate the two. Some claim they believe the death only, but this leaves out the blood. Others claim that you can believe in the blood only, but leave out the death. But, how is that possible? It's not! Jesus DIED by SHEDDING HIS BLOOD! His manner of death was in a bloody way. And, it's the blood atonement that we must receive (Rom. 5:11) and what our faith should be in (Rom. 3:25).