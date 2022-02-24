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You Are The Temple of God
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11 views • February 24, 2022
Holiness churches teach a lot about how your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit, which is based on some teachings of Paul the apostle, found in his letter to the Corinthians. The churches have introduced several health rules to support what Paul taught, and those rules have helped many people to overcome addictions and poor eating habits. But are such rules really what Paul was getting at, when he said that the temple of God is within you? This video will take a closer look at what Paul was teaching.
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