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Chris Rock's Perfect Comeback to Will "the Cuck" Smith
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23 views • March 31, 2022
It's no secret in Hollywood that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have an open relationship in fact, she was sleeping with one of their sons friends, August Asllani.
Here is Chris Rock's perfect comeback to WIll that would have sent him into a tailspin at the Oscar's.
#WillSmith #ChrisRock #slap
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Here is Chris Rock's perfect comeback to WIll that would have sent him into a tailspin at the Oscar's.
#WillSmith #ChrisRock #slap
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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