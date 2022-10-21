THE IMPORTANCE OF MOCKING AND RIDICULING THE GLOBAL ESTABLISHMENT Alex Stein Joins to Discuss

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





October 20, 2022





Pro war Hannity gets his pro war talking points from the AP as he called for Putin to be assassinated. Enslaved to the narrative that Russia and

Putin are weak New York Times responds to Putin strike in Kiev by wishing for more death claiming faulty weapons didn't kill enough people.





Cult of net zero/European freedom fighters. No shame in getting caught telling a lie led to no shame for homosexuality. Slippery slope. USAID promotes LGBT. Buccaneers coach refuses ESPN narrative on racism. Print shop woke employees. Eleven-year-old drag queen performer mentored by pedophile.





All this on In The Trenches with Teddy Daniels.





https://teddydaniels.tv/





https://gab.com/teddydanielspa





https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/





Protect your wealth, retirement, and future with Goldco. Use this link, Tell them Teddy sent you, and get $10k or MORE in Free Silver: https://goldco.com/trenches





Get better rest, and improve your overall wellness, Visit: magbreakthrough.com/teddy





MAGNESIUM BREAKTHROUGH: https://www.magbreakthrough.com/teddy





MyPillow Promo Code: TEDDY: https://www.mypillow.com/





General Manufacturing TEDDY-15:

https://generalmfg.net/shop/firearms/teddy-15/





My Patriot Cigars: mypatriotcigars.com – promo Teddy





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1owlsq-the-importance-of-mocking-and-ridiculing-the-global-establishment-alex-stei.html



