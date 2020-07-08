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ΟΙ "ΖΩΝΤΑΝΟΙ" ΕΙΝΑΙ ΝΕΚΡΟΙ ΚΑΙ ΟΙ "ΝΕΚΡΟΙ" ΖΩΝΤΑΝΟΙ!!!
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446 views • July 08, 2020
ΟΙ "ΖΩΝΤΑΝΟΙ" ΕΙΝΑΙ ΝΕΚΡΟΙ ΚΑΙ ΟΙ "ΝΕΚΡΟΙ" ΖΩΝΤΑΝΟΙ!!!
ΑΠΟΨΕ, αν μου επιτρέψουν ΤΑ ΚΤΗΝΗ...
1)ΣΟΚ δείτε από κρυφή κάμερα γιατρό να στραγγαλίζει ασθενή για να τον περάσει στα θύματα του ιού κορώνα!!!
2)Κι όμως ο Τζον Κέννεντυ τζούνιορ "ΦΩΝΑΞΕ" ΠΑΡΩΝ!!!
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΚΠΟΜΠΗ ΤΟΥ ΛΟΥΚΑ ΚΙΝΙΑ ΤΑ ΠΑΝΤΑ...
ΑΠΟΨΕ, αν μου επιτρέψουν ΤΑ ΚΤΗΝΗ...
1)ΣΟΚ δείτε από κρυφή κάμερα γιατρό να στραγγαλίζει ασθενή για να τον περάσει στα θύματα του ιού κορώνα!!!
2)Κι όμως ο Τζον Κέννεντυ τζούνιορ "ΦΩΝΑΞΕ" ΠΑΡΩΝ!!!
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΚΠΟΜΠΗ ΤΟΥ ΛΟΥΚΑ ΚΙΝΙΑ ΤΑ ΠΑΝΤΑ...
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