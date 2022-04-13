X22 REPORT - An Informed [Awake] Public Holds All The Keys, Expand Your Thinking, Pain & Panic

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An Informed [Awake] Public Holds All The Keys, Expand Your Thinking, Pain & Panic
The [DS] has been played. The patriots know the playbook and they are removing all [DS] assets and ammunition. The [DS] is feeling panic and pain. The public holds all the keys, they just forgot how to the play the game. Momentum is building and the [DS] knows they will not be able to stop it. There more good people helping to bring down the [DS] system than people realize.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.