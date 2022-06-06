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What You Should Know About Collagen Products #shorts
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185 views • June 06, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/bLl2Q_VEoRQ
Are you getting your money’s worth from the collagen products in the market?
Certified nutrition specialist and personal trainer Sarah Bowmar reveals the unsightly truth behind collagen products in this video.
According to Sarah, a person should be getting at least 15 grams of collagen per day in order for them to see results. However, most companies churning out “collagen-rich” products only contain about two to three grams of collagen, which, she shares, won’t do much of a difference. 👎🏻
What are your thoughts about this revelation? Let us know in the comments. Plus, like, subscribe, and share this video to help raise awareness!
https://www.youtube.com/embed/bLl2Q_VEoRQ
Are you getting your money’s worth from the collagen products in the market?
Certified nutrition specialist and personal trainer Sarah Bowmar reveals the unsightly truth behind collagen products in this video.
According to Sarah, a person should be getting at least 15 grams of collagen per day in order for them to see results. However, most companies churning out “collagen-rich” products only contain about two to three grams of collagen, which, she shares, won’t do much of a difference. 👎🏻
What are your thoughts about this revelation? Let us know in the comments. Plus, like, subscribe, and share this video to help raise awareness!
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