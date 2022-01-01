BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Mirrors of the Matrix in the Abyss BEYOND THE RESET | Catwoman is the Key to the Sacred TRINITY
Skullcap SaVant
Skullcap SaVant
53 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
28 views • January 01, 2022
#BatmanYEARTWO #VCipher #DejaVuMatrix #AgeOfLeo #CalendarRESET #OZ #KatyPerry

BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer

PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8

Clubhouse: @skullcap_savant

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant

Theta.TV: https://www.theta.tv/skullcapsavant

YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/SkullcapSaVant

D-Live: https://dlive.tv/Skullcap_SaVant

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/skullcap_savant

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vKkPZDTyoaFv/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/skullcapsavant

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-569413

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Skullcap_SaVant

Flote: https://flote.app/SkullcapSaVant

Medium: https://medium.com/@skullcap-savant

Discord (Public/Lurking): discord.gg/VrmCvmk4e9

Discord (Patreon/Active): https://www.patreon.com/join/Skullcap_SaVant/checkout?rid=6091453

Gab: https://gab.com/Skullcap_SaVant

Twitter: https://twitter.com/santorin_ben

Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/id/Skullcap_SaVant/

Telegram: https://t.me/V_Cipher_Community


Primer Playlists -

2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4

Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d


Resources -

Matrix Resurrection (Movie)

Matrix Resurrection (Trailer): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nNpvWBuTfrc

Matrix Resurrections Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Matrix_Revolutions

Katy Perry Theta Drop: https://katy.thetadrop.com/

Katy Perry Superbowl Halftime Performace 2015: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FtafMGgOcd8

Gigi Young Katy Perry Performance Decode: https://gigiyoung.com/the-lion-goddess-katy-perrys-super-bowl-performance/

Red Door Symbolism: https://www.sinaarchitecturaldesign.com/2018/10/the-symbolism-of-a-red-front-door/

Mirror Symbolism: https://symbolreader.net/2015/12/23/in-the-crystalline-maze-symbolism-of-the-mirror/

The Batman (2022 Trailer): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u34gHaRiBIU

John Madden Dead at 85: https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/32953839/nfl-hall-fame-coach-broadcasting-icon-john-madden-dies-85

Elon Musk Continues to Sell Billions: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/10/elon-musk-sells-another-963-million-of-tesla-stock.html | https://www.moneyweb.co.za/news/tech/musk-nears-tesla-share-sale-target-with-1bn-offload/

Gold Symbolism Ad: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3x-Gkh0FHbk

Tik Tok Tragedy (Remember Tik Tok of OZ): https://www.theamericanconservative.com/dreher/groomer-teachers-gender-theory-ideology/

Ghislaine Maxwell (allegedly) Convicted: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/ghislaine-maxwell-trial-verdict-reached-ghislaine-maxwell-sex-traffick-rcna9479

Licorice Pizza (Pedo Movide) Wiki - starring VALENTINE: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Licorice_Pizza

14 yr old VALENTINA Shot in LA: https://apnews.com/article/shootings-los-angeles-465382a898a94c9c5c25e0faab27cdb2 | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bjcdanUhmSY
Keywords
financial collapsestar warsgreat resethistory mysterytesla techsecrets revealedbitcoin resetwinter solstice resetaryan history
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu&#8217;s genocide denial at the UN

Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu’s genocide denial at the UN

Lance D Johnson
Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Morgan S. Verity
Study Links Structured Exercise, Not Daily Steps, to Improved Sleep Quality

Study Links Structured Exercise, Not Daily Steps, to Improved Sleep Quality

Coco Somers
PA Republicans fight health rules allowing warrantless home entry, private student interviews

PA Republicans fight health rules allowing warrantless home entry, private student interviews

Cassie B.
School Districts Impose Moratoriums on Generative AI Amid Rising Parent Concerns

School Districts Impose Moratoriums on Generative AI Amid Rising Parent Concerns

Chase Codewell
Food Resiliency Through Permaculture: Why We Must Become Self-Reliant to Thrive

Food Resiliency Through Permaculture: Why We Must Become Self-Reliant to Thrive

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy