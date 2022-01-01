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The Mirrors of the Matrix in the Abyss BEYOND THE RESET | Catwoman is the Key to the Sacred TRINITY
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28 views • January 01, 2022
#BatmanYEARTWO #VCipher #DejaVuMatrix #AgeOfLeo #CalendarRESET #OZ #KatyPerry
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Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Matrix Resurrection (Movie)
Matrix Resurrection (Trailer): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nNpvWBuTfrc
Matrix Resurrections Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Matrix_Revolutions
Katy Perry Theta Drop: https://katy.thetadrop.com/
Katy Perry Superbowl Halftime Performace 2015: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FtafMGgOcd8
Gigi Young Katy Perry Performance Decode: https://gigiyoung.com/the-lion-goddess-katy-perrys-super-bowl-performance/
Red Door Symbolism: https://www.sinaarchitecturaldesign.com/2018/10/the-symbolism-of-a-red-front-door/
Mirror Symbolism: https://symbolreader.net/2015/12/23/in-the-crystalline-maze-symbolism-of-the-mirror/
The Batman (2022 Trailer): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u34gHaRiBIU
John Madden Dead at 85: https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/32953839/nfl-hall-fame-coach-broadcasting-icon-john-madden-dies-85
Elon Musk Continues to Sell Billions: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/10/elon-musk-sells-another-963-million-of-tesla-stock.html | https://www.moneyweb.co.za/news/tech/musk-nears-tesla-share-sale-target-with-1bn-offload/
Gold Symbolism Ad: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3x-Gkh0FHbk
Tik Tok Tragedy (Remember Tik Tok of OZ): https://www.theamericanconservative.com/dreher/groomer-teachers-gender-theory-ideology/
Ghislaine Maxwell (allegedly) Convicted: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/ghislaine-maxwell-trial-verdict-reached-ghislaine-maxwell-sex-traffick-rcna9479
Licorice Pizza (Pedo Movide) Wiki - starring VALENTINE: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Licorice_Pizza
14 yr old VALENTINA Shot in LA: https://apnews.com/article/shootings-los-angeles-465382a898a94c9c5c25e0faab27cdb2 | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bjcdanUhmSY
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
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Clubhouse: @skullcap_savant
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Theta.TV: https://www.theta.tv/skullcapsavant
YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/SkullcapSaVant
D-Live: https://dlive.tv/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/skullcap_savant
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vKkPZDTyoaFv/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/skullcapsavant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-569413
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Skullcap_SaVant
Flote: https://flote.app/SkullcapSaVant
Medium: https://medium.com/@skullcap-savant
Discord (Public/Lurking): discord.gg/VrmCvmk4e9
Discord (Patreon/Active): https://www.patreon.com/join/Skullcap_SaVant/checkout?rid=6091453
Gab: https://gab.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitter: https://twitter.com/santorin_ben
Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/id/Skullcap_SaVant/
Telegram: https://t.me/V_Cipher_Community
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Matrix Resurrection (Movie)
Matrix Resurrection (Trailer): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nNpvWBuTfrc
Matrix Resurrections Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Matrix_Revolutions
Katy Perry Theta Drop: https://katy.thetadrop.com/
Katy Perry Superbowl Halftime Performace 2015: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FtafMGgOcd8
Gigi Young Katy Perry Performance Decode: https://gigiyoung.com/the-lion-goddess-katy-perrys-super-bowl-performance/
Red Door Symbolism: https://www.sinaarchitecturaldesign.com/2018/10/the-symbolism-of-a-red-front-door/
Mirror Symbolism: https://symbolreader.net/2015/12/23/in-the-crystalline-maze-symbolism-of-the-mirror/
The Batman (2022 Trailer): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u34gHaRiBIU
John Madden Dead at 85: https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/32953839/nfl-hall-fame-coach-broadcasting-icon-john-madden-dies-85
Elon Musk Continues to Sell Billions: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/10/elon-musk-sells-another-963-million-of-tesla-stock.html | https://www.moneyweb.co.za/news/tech/musk-nears-tesla-share-sale-target-with-1bn-offload/
Gold Symbolism Ad: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3x-Gkh0FHbk
Tik Tok Tragedy (Remember Tik Tok of OZ): https://www.theamericanconservative.com/dreher/groomer-teachers-gender-theory-ideology/
Ghislaine Maxwell (allegedly) Convicted: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/ghislaine-maxwell-trial-verdict-reached-ghislaine-maxwell-sex-traffick-rcna9479
Licorice Pizza (Pedo Movide) Wiki - starring VALENTINE: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Licorice_Pizza
14 yr old VALENTINA Shot in LA: https://apnews.com/article/shootings-los-angeles-465382a898a94c9c5c25e0faab27cdb2 | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bjcdanUhmSY
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