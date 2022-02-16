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Special Report
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13 views • February 16, 2022
Today's Guest Dr. Kris Anne Hall Jurist Doctorate, Constitutional Attorney, Founder of Liberty First University and one of the foremost and sought out scholars on the Constitution of the United States speaks out on the importance of electing Constitutional Sheriffs, the role of the Constitutional Sheriff and what having a Constitutional Sheriff in your county means to you and the security of your Constitutional Rights.
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