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'David Icke makes appearance London Freedom March-29th August 2020 His best speech ever!'
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25 views • August 31, 2020
"This video shows David Icke addressing the crowd in Trafalgar square in London yesterday, proving that every dog has his day. Decades of foreboding predictions from people like Icke and Alex Jones over the past 30 years, about a Fascist New World Order have finally come true!
"Anti-Lockdown, anti-vaccine and anti-mask protests were held across Europe, from Belarus to Berlin to Denmark to London and Madrid, with record-breaking attendance."
Quote from Forbidden Knowledge Link: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/david-ickes-speech-at-the-unite-for-freedom-rally-trafalgar-sq-london-aug-29-2020/
"Anti-Lockdown, anti-vaccine and anti-mask protests were held across Europe, from Belarus to Berlin to Denmark to London and Madrid, with record-breaking attendance."
Quote from Forbidden Knowledge Link: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/david-ickes-speech-at-the-unite-for-freedom-rally-trafalgar-sq-london-aug-29-2020/
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