NEWSWEEK Exclusive: Donald Trump Followers Targeted By FBI As 2024 Election Nears
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday

Bannons War Room | Exclusive: Donald Trump Followers Targeted By FBI As 2024 Election Nears - guest William Arkin from Newsweek Magazine. Bannon calls this a blockbuster and says to share it everywhere all over social media.


Here is the link:

https://www.newsweek.com/2023/10/13/exclusive-fbi-targets-trump-followers-2024-election-nears-1831836.html?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1696429326




source:

https://rumble.com/v3nesns-exclusive-donald-trump-followers-targeted-by-fbi-as-2024-election-nears.html

Keywords
fbiwar roomsteve bannondomestic terrorismtrump followers targeted

