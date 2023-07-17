Create New Account
Tucker @ TPAction Conference 2023
Son of the Republic
We grilled the GOP candidates at the Iowa summit and then traveled to Florida for a big speech at Turning Point USA.

Watch this video of the speech to see how the candidates performed, what’s happening in America and more.

SPOILER: We even cover the 8 ball of cocaine found in the West Wing.


Tucker On Twitter | 16 July 2023

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1680655669454598145

Keywords
vaccinescensorshiprepublicanspropagandatucker carlsonpresidential candidatessouthern bordergopchaosukraineillegal aliensculture warsfentanylturning point usaleadershipthought crimescancel culturecoronaviruslockdownscovidmask mandatesturning point actioncocainegatetp action

