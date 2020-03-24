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President Trump: A Depression Will Kill More Americans Than Coronavirus
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93 views • March 24, 2020
Alex Jones presents a video compilation of one of Trump's recent coronavirus addresses where he warns that the economic impact of shutting down businesses across the country will be worse than the overall effect of coronavirus.
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