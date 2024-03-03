The Precarious Position Biden is in… and the Reason Why! - Aaron Prager

TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live
TO WATCH ALL FULL INTERVIEWS -
https://subsplash.com/flyoverconservatives/media/ms/+g6yhgjx
Aaron Prager
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/ap_unfiltered
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/APUnfiltered
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@APUnfiltered
What Are Luxury Beliefs? & The Lefts Hypocrisy Within Them | Aaron Prager: https://rumble.com/v4cz1af-what-are-luxury-beliefs-and-the-lefts-hypocrisy-within-them.html
Dennis and His Son on Addiction and Hitting Rock Bottom— Ep. 321 Fireside Chat: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6HENKHOzFXw
-------------------------------------------
𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢
► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com
► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com
Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
-------------------------------------------
𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🆇 Twitter: https://twitter.com/FOConservatives
🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🟪 Truth Social: ht
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID: 1199aa0e598c541e
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.