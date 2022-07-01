Their execute list (kill list)

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Yellow list: people doing the genocide Blue list government officials following orders (police & military). Red list: 94% of the global population they'll exterminate if no one stops them.
Stranger Than Fiction News
@STFNREPORT
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https://t.me/STFNREPORT
Cubic centimetre - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cubic_centimetre
Is your name on this list? Your Jewish roots might be in the Middle East - The Jerusalem Post
https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/is-your-name-on-this-list-your-jewish-roots-might-be-in-the-middle-east-665680
Sniper Elite 5: All Kill List Targets and Optional Challenges - Gameranx
https://gameranx.com/features/id/319102/article/sniper-elite-5-all-kill-list-targets-and-optional-challenges/
Michigan man tweeted at FBI threats to kill judge, grind wife into meat pasties - mlive.com
https://www.mlive.com/news/saginaw-bay-city/2022/06/michigan-man-tweeted-at-fbi-threats-to-kill-judge-grind-wife-into-meat-pasties.html
Officials: No charges to be filed against J-WMS student who made 'kill list' | Winchester Star | winchesterstar.com
https://www.winchesterstar.com/winchester_star/officials-no-charges-to-be-filed-against-j-wms-student-who-made-kill-list/article_aa10cc68-af85-5956-8c6a-74fd2ac5c601.html
Inside the CIA's "Kill List" | Top Secret America | FRONTLINE | PBS | Official Site
https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/frontline/article/inside-the-cias-kill-list/
19-year-old arrested for plotting to kill Joe Biden
https://www.washingtonpost.com/video/national/19-year-old-arrested-for-plotting-to-kill-joe-biden/2020/10/23/275c08c1-3493-4834-8c2e-21fdbbc31bf7_video.html
Who is Alexander Hillel Treisman? Wiki, Biography, Age, Wife, Children, Charges, Arrested, Investigation Report - WIkibious
https://wikibious.com/alexander-hillel-treisman/
State Department contradicts Biden's claims that US officials gave Taliban 'Kill List' | Daily Mail Online
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9936009/State-Department-contradicts-Bidens-claims-officials-gave-Taliban-Kill-List.html
Kill list? Biden says US troops 'may' have handed a list of American citizens to Taliban - World News
https://www.wionews.com/world/kill-list-biden-says-us-troops-may-have-handed-a-list-of-american-citizens-to-taliban-408871
Perfect Society
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety
Continuing mass vaccination is murder & Self Amplifying mRNA = replicon
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety/Continuing-mass-vaccination-is-murder---Self-Amplifying-mRNA---replicon
Top ten reasons why continuing mass vaccination = mass murder (global genocide)
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety/Top-ten-reasons-why-continuing-mass-vaccination-is-mass-murder-(global-genocide) Stop them!
If there's anything illegal in this video please let me know via Skype: prologic999 so I can remove it.
Obviously reducing the global population to 500 million is a crime against humanity and it must be prevented by any means.
Whatever you think the best way is. If you don't prevent this global genocide perhaps no one else will.