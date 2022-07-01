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Their execute list (kill list)
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
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769 views • July 01, 2022

Yellow list: people doing the genocide Blue list government officials following orders (police & military). Red list: 94% of the global population they'll exterminate if no one stops them.


Stranger Than Fiction News
@STFNREPORT
on Telegram
https://t.me/STFNREPORT

Cubic centimetre - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cubic_centimetre

Is your name on this list? Your Jewish roots might be in the Middle East - The Jerusalem Post
https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/is-your-name-on-this-list-your-jewish-roots-might-be-in-the-middle-east-665680

Sniper Elite 5: All Kill List Targets and Optional Challenges - Gameranx
https://gameranx.com/features/id/319102/article/sniper-elite-5-all-kill-list-targets-and-optional-challenges/

Michigan man tweeted at FBI threats to kill judge, grind wife into meat pasties - mlive.com
https://www.mlive.com/news/saginaw-bay-city/2022/06/michigan-man-tweeted-at-fbi-threats-to-kill-judge-grind-wife-into-meat-pasties.html

Officials: No charges to be filed against J-WMS student who made 'kill list' | Winchester Star | winchesterstar.com
https://www.winchesterstar.com/winchester_star/officials-no-charges-to-be-filed-against-j-wms-student-who-made-kill-list/article_aa10cc68-af85-5956-8c6a-74fd2ac5c601.html

Inside the CIA's "Kill List" | Top Secret America | FRONTLINE | PBS | Official Site
https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/frontline/article/inside-the-cias-kill-list/

19-year-old arrested for plotting to kill Joe Biden
https://www.washingtonpost.com/video/national/19-year-old-arrested-for-plotting-to-kill-joe-biden/2020/10/23/275c08c1-3493-4834-8c2e-21fdbbc31bf7_video.html

Who is Alexander Hillel Treisman? Wiki, Biography, Age, Wife, Children, Charges, Arrested, Investigation Report - WIkibious
https://wikibious.com/alexander-hillel-treisman/

State Department contradicts Biden's claims that US officials gave Taliban 'Kill List' | Daily Mail Online
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9936009/State-Department-contradicts-Bidens-claims-officials-gave-Taliban-Kill-List.html

Kill list? Biden says US troops 'may' have handed a list of American citizens to Taliban - World News
https://www.wionews.com/world/kill-list-biden-says-us-troops-may-have-handed-a-list-of-american-citizens-to-taliban-408871

Perfect Society
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety

Continuing mass vaccination is murder & Self Amplifying mRNA = replicon
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety/Continuing-mass-vaccination-is-murder---Self-Amplifying-mRNA---replicon

Top ten reasons why continuing mass vaccination = mass murder (global genocide)
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety/Top-ten-reasons-why-continuing-mass-vaccination-is-mass-murder-(global-genocide) Stop them!

If there's anything illegal in this video please let me know via Skype: prologic999 so I can remove it.

Obviously reducing the global population to 500 million is a crime against humanity and it must be prevented by any means.

Whatever you think the best way is. If you don't prevent this global genocide perhaps no one else will.

Keywords
freedomchildrenmurderactivismhow tovaccinerevolutionpreventchargesgenocideresistancenew world orderrebellionpopulation reductiondictatorshipexecutecoup detatplandemicscamdemickill listyoung global leaders
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