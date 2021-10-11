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Is This The World You Want
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90 views • October 11, 2021
Is this the world you want? In the last month, Lithuania became the first country in Europe to enforce Covid Pass restrictions in all the society. People without a Covid Pass are banned from most public areas: supermarkets, shopping centers, stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, universities, gyms, libraries, repair services, haircuts, and much more.
At entrances to public spaces, people queue in line to have their Pass verified. Guards scan the Pass of each person, sometimes with a handheld scanner, and sometimes with an installed machine. If you have a valid Pass, the light flashes green and beeps. Then you may enter. The Covid Pass is in the form of QR code on phone or on paper. A person without a Covid Pass may not enter any public space. That person is banned from participating in society. And employers suspend you without pay.
At entrances to public spaces, people queue in line to have their Pass verified. Guards scan the Pass of each person, sometimes with a handheld scanner, and sometimes with an installed machine. If you have a valid Pass, the light flashes green and beeps. Then you may enter. The Covid Pass is in the form of QR code on phone or on paper. A person without a Covid Pass may not enter any public space. That person is banned from participating in society. And employers suspend you without pay.
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