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Special Report : CORONA का कातिल पंजा | COVID19 UPDATE | LOCKDOWN | NEWS18 PUNJAB
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30 views • April 19, 2021
Special Report: Corona is making new records with every passing day in the country. Things are constantly getting worse. Earlier, more than 2 lakh cases were coming every day, so now this figure has crossed 2.5 lakh. There is no place in hospitals, there is waiting in the crematorium, then the cemeteries are also filled. State governments have introduced arrangements such as curfew, night curfew and week and curfew amid the situation of Corona becoming severe in the country. There is a shortage of medical facilities in many states including Delhi, Maharashtra, UP.
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