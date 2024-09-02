BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Truth Will Set You Free
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
189 views • 8 months ago

This is the inaugural episode of "The Truth Will Set You Free" with Celeste Solum & Pastor Andy McDaniel. We talk about the current state of our religious system, the church, the government, the 2024 Presidential Election and more.


Donate: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/celestialrakiya

Celestial Report: https://celestialreport2.com/

LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1

Celeste’s Articles: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news


Celestial Report,

Celeste Solum,

Pastor Andy McDaniel,

The Truth Will Set You Free,

episode 1,

religious organization,

government,

501c3,

censorship,

free speech,

false accusations,

terrorism,

lies,

2024 election,

Kamals Harris,

election fraud,

ballots,

illegal alien voting,

immigrants voting,

illegal ID,

deception,

monkeypox,

Keywords
