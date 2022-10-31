Create New Account
JUSTICE FOR JAMAICANS - THEY ARE MURDERING THE CHILDREN! - STOP THIS NOW!
94 views
channel image
COMMON SENSE - OFFICIAL
Published 24 days ago

VAXX DAMAGE USA - THEY DID THIS TO YOU! SAFE AND EFFECTIVE THEY SAID! - PEOPLE ARE SUFFERING IN SILENCE WHILE DOCTORS SAY THERE BAFFLED! THEY GET PAID $130,000 DOLLARS FOR EVERY TOE TAG WITH THE LIE THEY DIE FROM COVID - THE SYMPTOMS ARE ALL RADIATION STRESS NOT COVID OR THE COMMON FLU - THERE ALL LINKED TO ELECTRICAL POISONING DEPLETING YOUR BLOODS OXYGEN -  JUST LIKE THE AMERICAN MADE SPANISH FLU - ANOTHER HISTORICAL EUGENICS RESET THEY LIED ABOUT EVEN TO THIS DAY - THEY HAVE NO MORE LIES LEFT AND WE HAVE HEARD THEM ALL AND DONT BUY ANY OF IT!

AND WE KNOW!

Keywords
lovecommon lawjusticepeacehuman rightsharmonynuremberg 2the rule of common law

