JUSTICE FOR JAMAICANS - THEY ARE MURDERING THE CHILDREN! - STOP THIS NOW!

VAXX DAMAGE USA - THEY DID THIS TO YOU! SAFE AND EFFECTIVE THEY SAID! - PEOPLE ARE SUFFERING IN SILENCE WHILE DOCTORS SAY THERE BAFFLED! THEY GET PAID $130,000 DOLLARS FOR EVERY TOE TAG WITH THE LIE THEY DIE FROM COVID - THE SYMPTOMS ARE ALL RADIATION STRESS NOT COVID OR THE COMMON FLU - THERE ALL LINKED TO ELECTRICAL POISONING DEPLETING YOUR BLOODS OXYGEN - JUST LIKE THE AMERICAN MADE SPANISH FLU - ANOTHER HISTORICAL EUGENICS RESET THEY LIED ABOUT EVEN TO THIS DAY - THEY HAVE NO MORE LIES LEFT AND WE HAVE HEARD THEM ALL AND DONT BUY ANY OF IT!
AND WE KNOW!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.