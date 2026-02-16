BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
DPRK: Kim Jong Un & his daughter attend the opening ceremony of a new residential quarter for the families of heroes who died in the Kursk region
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
79 views • 1 day ago

A street in Pyongyang has been named in memory of North Korean soldiers who fought for Russia: Kim Jong Un and his daughter attended the opening ceremony of a new residential quarter for the families of heroes who died in the Kursk region.

Adding, a little more about this:

A ceremony to hand over the keys to apartments in a new district built for the families of soldiers who died in the Kursk region took place in Pyongyang. The event was attended by the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un. Photos from the event were published by the state agency KCNA.

The new district in the Hwaseong area was named "Saber Street". In his speech, the North Korean leader expressed confidence that the families of soldiers who received the keys to new housing would be able to take pride in their deceased sons and husbands. He stated that he had demanded the completion of the projects earlier, so that it could bring at least some comfort to the relatives of the fallen soldiers.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
