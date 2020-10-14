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Mid-Week (USA Wed) Live UFO Topics & Vid Analysis - Xmas Pinky and UFO vids ] - OT Chan Live#327
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1 view • October 14, 2020
#memberssubmissions #jasongleaves #ALIENS #UFOS
Topics:
0) Gen Chat..
1) Making a Santa Hat and Beard for PINKY (the alien Avatar)
2) Look at TOMMYs UFO video submission from the discord group
3) Look at Jason Gleaves UFO cigar passing plane landing
my analysis vs his. And the errors he made. cherry picking
the best one to make a UFO more with over the top filters
that makes more artifacts.
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
New SubscribeStar (I would like this used over Patreon now)
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Topics:
0) Gen Chat..
1) Making a Santa Hat and Beard for PINKY (the alien Avatar)
2) Look at TOMMYs UFO video submission from the discord group
3) Look at Jason Gleaves UFO cigar passing plane landing
my analysis vs his. And the errors he made. cherry picking
the best one to make a UFO more with over the top filters
that makes more artifacts.
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
New SubscribeStar (I would like this used over Patreon now)
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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