Matthew 7:13-20 “Becoming Narrow Minded”

Last week we focused on casting our pearls and asking, seeking and knocking. We learned that we need to be careful who we cast our pearls to, and we need to wise in what we pray for. Both of these areas can be placed in check when we are submissive and obedient to the Lord and His Word. If the attitude of our heart is desiring God more than ourselves, then we are learning to walk in wisdom in every area of our lives. This week we will see that there isn’t a wide 4 lane highway to get to heaven, nor is there any side streets or entry ways.