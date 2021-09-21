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Personal Gratification Precludes Affluence - Proverbs 21:17 (NIV)
17 Whoever loves pleasure will become poor;
whoever loves wine and olive oil will never be rich.
Proverbs Club Commentary
How much is a cup of K-Cup coffee?
How much is a cup of BuckyStars?
How much per Week? Month? Year?
What good could you do with the difference?
pc1.tiny.us/23uaraxf
#loves #pleasure #poor #wine #olive_oil