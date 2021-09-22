© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Artur Pawlowski - Confrontes Police Officers
Follow
0
Share
Report
52 views • September 22, 2021
Pastor Artur Pawlowski in Calgary, Alberta that survived communism, fled to the West, only to find it even worse over here. Listen to him sort out these cops. (2 min 20 seconds)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.