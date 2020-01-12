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Dates of 3 Coming Cosmic Events This Year ~ One Is Really Bad!
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141 views • January 12, 2020
The final days. This video provides 3 coming cosmic events, including dates. One event will cause loss of life, and bring change to many.
Paul Begley on Jan 9, 2020 with Mike from Around the World:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ah4Qtd6NOjc
Paul Begley on Jan 9, 2020 with Mike from Around the World:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ah4Qtd6NOjc
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