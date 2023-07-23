Per the Military chronicles this clip showing a lancet damaging a German Leopard tank demonstrates a few possible interesting things.
First, the range of the lancet might have been upgraded a bit.
Second, the explosive power of the lancet might have been upgraded a bit, allowing them to seriously damage a tank when the hit comes in on the right angle.
