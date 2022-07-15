Is The Return Of Christ Imminent?

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/return-christ-imminent More about Prophecy: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/prophecy

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

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We’ve been discussing Dave Hunt’s book When Will Jesus Come? Compelling Evidence for the Soon Return of Christ. If you have Dave’s book and want to follow along with our discussion, we’re currently in chapter 17. The title of the chapter is “Imminency,” and it begins with scripture verses that declare the imminent return of Christ for His church.





Dave, you give a number of verses. Let me read them for our listeners and then we’ll go over them.

First Thessalonians 1:9-10: “For they themselves show of us what manner of entering in we had unto you, and how ye turned to God from idols to serve the living and true God; And to wait for his Son from heaven, whom he raised from the dead, even Jesus, which delivered us from the wrath to come.”





And then Hebrews 9:28: “So Christ was once offered to bear the sins of many, and unto them that look for him shall he appear the second time without sin unto salvation.”





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