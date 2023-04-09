Create New Account
【#FreeMilesGuoRally】Leon from the NFSC: Citizens of the New Federal State of China are not intimidated by the CCP!
Published 19 hours ago
https://gettr.com/post/p2dwdxp3058

4/8/2023 【#FreeMilesGuoRally】Leon from the NFSC: Citizens of the New Federal State of China are not intimidated by the CCP! The CCP is the root cause of all disasters in the world, and it is right here in America. We must fight back!

#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow


4/8/2023 【#释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】来自新中国联邦的老虎尾巴：新中国联邦人没有被中共吓到！共产党是世界上一切灾难的根源，它经到了美国，我们必须反击！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平



