U.S. Tech Exec: Those Who Collaborate With CCP To Sell Out U.S. Interests Should Be Prosecuted and Held Accountable
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 17 hours ago
https://gnews.org/articles/603044

摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/17/2022 U.S. tech executive: Those who collaborate with the Chinese Communist Party and sell out U.S. interests should be prosecuted and held accountable to curb the abuse of U.S. national security.

