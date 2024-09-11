The End Of The World Part 4-NOW THE END BEGINS-SEPT 11 2024

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, many Christians are confused about the timing of the last days, with some going so far as to believe we are in the great Tribulation right now! (Believe me, I get messages like that all the time). So with all the economic, political, social and spiritual chaos swirling around us right now, I thought it would be good to look at the entire end times timeline with its overlapping dispensations, and lay it all out on the table. For example, you probably know that the day of the Lord is an actual day, and you might likely know when that day might be. But did you also know that the day of the Lord is also a time period? That’s where things start to get a little tricky. On this episode, we take a comprehensive look at all things end times, as we journey from where we are now, to where we shall be in eternity. It will be a wild ride to say the least. This is Part #4 in a series.