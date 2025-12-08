Maria Zeee-LOCKSTEP: Universal Basic Income Begins Worldwide Rollout

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 157 | In timing that coincides with widespread Digital ID rollout, AI 'arms race' and acceleration of the Great Resent agenda, governments around the world in lockstep are rolling out their next phase of digital enslavement: Universal Basic Income. Today, we dive deep into what it is, and what we can do about it.