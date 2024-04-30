Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/black-killer-tornadoes-extreme-weather-events/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "Over the weekend, there were deadly, killer tornadoes that came to Oklahoma, and to the central plains.
There were at least 100 tornadoes reported, and at least 5 people killed, and over a 100 injured. In the city of Omaha, there were more tornado sightings in one day than have every been recorded."
