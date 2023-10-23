Insatall and Play Yahtzee!

To install and play Yahtzee:
1. **Digital Version (Mobile/Online):**
- Search and download a Yahtzee app or visit an online Yahtzee website.
- Create an account (if required).
- Start a game, choose opponents, and roll virtual dice.
- Score automatically and aim for the highest total points.
2. **Physical Version:**
- Buy a Yahtzee game set with dice and a scorecard.
- Set up the game, gather players, and provide pens.
- Roll dice, choose which to keep, and mark scores on the scorecard.
- Compete to score the most points by game end.
Both versions offer the same fun and competitive gameplay. Enjoy Yahtzee with friends and family!
