Insatall and Play Yahtzee!

To install and play Yahtzee:

1. **Digital Version (Mobile/Online):**

- Search and download a Yahtzee app or visit an online Yahtzee website.

- Create an account (if required).

- Start a game, choose opponents, and roll virtual dice.

- Score automatically and aim for the highest total points.

2. **Physical Version:**

- Buy a Yahtzee game set with dice and a scorecard.

- Set up the game, gather players, and provide pens.

- Roll dice, choose which to keep, and mark scores on the scorecard.

- Compete to score the most points by game end.

Both versions offer the same fun and competitive gameplay. Enjoy Yahtzee with friends and family!

