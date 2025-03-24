BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
He Gave Some Something But All Everything
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
3 views • 1 month ago

3/23/2025  He Gave Some Something He Gave All Everything

Ephesians 4:11 And he gave some, apostles; and some, prophets; and some, evangelists; and some, pastors and teachers. It was he who “gave gifts to people”; he appointed some to be apostles, others to be prophets, others to be evangelists, others to be pastors and teachers.  **And [His gifts to the church were varied and] He Himself appointed some as apostles [special messengers, representatives], some as prophets [who speak a new message from God to the people], some as evangelists [who spread the good news of salvation], and some as pastors and teachers [to shepherd and guide and instruct].   Pastors do all for the church that a literal shepherd does for sheep: feeds, nurtures, cares for, and protects them from enemies. A shepherd’s task is not to acquire sheep. However, if a shepherd does what he is supposed to do, he will have healthy sheep and his flock will grow. This passage ties the two titles teachers and pastors closely together here, elsewhere they are listed separately.

Keywords
bibleend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
