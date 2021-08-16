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Like Adult Like Child! This Is Our Future
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165 views • August 16, 2021
When I saw this I was flabbergasted . . . I could not believe what I was seeing . . . . THESE ARE CHILDREN who should be allowed to be children, they grow up fast enough!! Being taught very sexual dance moves by an adult, how is this acceptable by anyone's standard?
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