Mario Innecco: Waiting for the Crash, Death of Dollar, Gold, BTC, & BRICS

Mario Innecco discusses the coming financial crash, dedollarization and the death of the dollar, the diminishing middle class, the deindustrialization of Europe, the North American Union, the Great Reset, gold, bitcoin, BRICS, WW3, and more!





Websites

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@maneco64

X https://x.com/maneco1964





About Mario Innecco

Mario Innecco is a former banker and broker and now YouTuber at Maneco64 where he focuses on markets, monetary policy, precious metals, economics, and geopolitics from a contrarian and alternative economic point of view.





