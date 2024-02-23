Create New Account
Neuralink Just MERGED Man and Machine. Is This GOOD or DANGEROUS?
High Hopes
Glenn Beck


Feb 22, 2024


Elon Musk has announced that the first Neuralink patient can now control a computer mouse “by just thinking.” But while this technology could help a lot of people, should we proceed with caution? Between AI and this new merger of man and machine, Glenn gives a warning about what the future could hold. Glenn and Stu also review the controversy surrounding Google’s Gemini AI, which refused to generate images of white people.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iL3vHIVasXA

white peoplegoogleaiartificial intelligencefuturethinkingglenn beckelon muskpatientimagesneuralinkcomputer mouseman merged with machinegemini ai

