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War Room Pandemic 01. 04. 22. Episode 1,536
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210 views • January 05, 2022
Episode 1,536 – Woke Companies Destroy America, Drool Over Olympics; Open Borders Party Of David
We discuss polling, the upcoming olympics, and transhumanism.
Our guests are: Boris Epshteyn, Joe Allen, Mark Eglinton
Stay ahead of the censors – Join us warroom.org/join
Aired On: 1/04/2022
Watch:
On the Web: http://www.warroom.org
On Podcast: http://warroom.ctcin.bio
On TV: PlutoTV Channel 240, Dish Channel 219, Roku, Apple TV, FireTV or on https://AmericasVoice.news. #news #politics #realnews
We discuss polling, the upcoming olympics, and transhumanism.
Our guests are: Boris Epshteyn, Joe Allen, Mark Eglinton
Stay ahead of the censors – Join us warroom.org/join
Aired On: 1/04/2022
Watch:
On the Web: http://www.warroom.org
On Podcast: http://warroom.ctcin.bio
On TV: PlutoTV Channel 240, Dish Channel 219, Roku, Apple TV, FireTV or on https://AmericasVoice.news. #news #politics #realnews
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