WHO: Global Digital Health Certificate, Elon picks Linda Yaccarino CEO, CDC Warns, MORE:
Pine Grove News
Published 18 hours ago

WHO Plans To Launch GLOBAL DIGITAL HEALTH CERTIFICATEhttps://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/who-plans-to-launch-global-digital-health-certificate

Elon Musk throwing in the towel, finds a woman to lead Twitter as new CEO

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/05/elon-musk-throwing-in-the-towel-finds-a-woman-to-lead-twitter-as-new-ceo/

https://strangesounds.substack.com/p/the-end-of-free-speech-on-twitter

NINE BIDEN FAMILY MEMBERS WHO ALLEGEDLY GOT FOREIGN MONEY IDENTIFIED BY HOUSE GOP

https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/84666/nine-biden-family-members-who-allegedly-got-foreign-money-identified-by-house.html

French President Macron defends painting depicting child rape

https://www.theblaze.com/news/french-president-macron-defends-paintings-that-appear-to-depict-child-rape

Connecticut university to pay for students’ abortions,

https://www.theblaze.com/news/connecticut-university-to-pay-for-students-abortions-including-transportation-to-clinics

CDC warns that Drug-resistant ringworm detected in the US for the first time

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/05/cdc-warns-that-drug-resistant-ringworm-detected-in-the-us-for-the-first-time/

California launches new snitch hotline to report ‘hate acts’ and ‘hate incidents’ — including ‘name calling’

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/05/california-launches-new-snitch-hotline-to-report-hate-acts-and-hate-incidents-including-name-calling/

Defiant 7th-grader sent home for ‘There Are Only Two Genders’ T-shirt wears it to school again

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/05/defiant-7th-grader-sent-home-for-there-are-only-two-genders-t-shirt-wears-it-to-school-again-with-censored-on-it-hes-told-to-remove-shirt-now-hes-suing/

WATCH: Joe Biden's Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 42)

https://freebeacon.com/biden-administration/watch-joe-bidens-senior-moment-of-the-week-vol-42/

