Kary Mullis - PCR Inventor and Nobel prize winner - the fake HIV/ AIDS story - 1996 - full Interview

Public health policy in the U.S. has been dictated by Anthony Fauci for over three decades. His pronouncements on COVID-19 which are taken as gospel by the media and the medical establishment bear a striking resemblance to his pronouncements on the AIDS epidemic.

The primary diagnostic tool used for determining a viral infection is the PCR test which Anthony Fauci has helped establish as the gold standard for testing. Kary Mullis, the inventor of the PCR test has stated that no infection or illness can be accuratedly diagnosed with PCR.





In May of 1996, Gary Null interviewed Nobel Prize Winning Chemist, Kary Mullis, on his views about the scientific establishment, HIV, AIDS and many other issues.





*Kary Mullis supposedly died of pneumonia in August 2019, only a few months before the COVID-19 Pandemic started.