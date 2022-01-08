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Dr. Mike Yeadon | SCA Session 86: The Fog is Lifting - Jan 7, 2022
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73 views • January 08, 2022
Dr. Mike Yeadon referenced:
Dr Mike Yeadon | Possible Covid Fraud | The Highwire June 10, 2021
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/3Od6ax6FKAzMtwk - Kristall 11 Jun 2021.
In Harm's Way - The Highwire with Del Bigtree - Episode 219
Full video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/8KLmLNzkVD2k/
Romney. 00:51:45 - Yeadon. 1:33:15 -
https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-219-in-harms-way/
-------------------
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dL2OVVSgmx9qXII - CraigPaardekooper
See also: CraigPaardekooper - How Bad is My Batch: http://www.howbad.info/ .
https://vulms.org/uh-thats-not-a-conspiracy-theory-5-of-vaccine-production-lots-caused-100-of-vaccine-deaths/
-------------------
The Corona Committee was formed by four lawyers. It is conducting an evidence review of the Corona crisis and actions.
Learn more about the committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/
Anonymous tips to the Corona Committee: https://securewhistleblower.com
Dr. Reiner Fuellmichs english Telegram channel: https://t.me/s/ReinerFuellmichEnglishTor: http://2hfjtvg32qm6kjo2esoqu3djhc6xctn2wofnkrpc4vjez47a5wei44qd.onionOnly through your donation the work of the Committee is possible.
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/donate/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yLLDTbWCe1I - Jan 7, 2022
Dr. Mike Yeadon | SCA Session 86: The Fog is Lifting - Jan 7, 2022
Dr Mike Yeadon, SCA Session 86, The Fog is Lifting, Jan 7 2022
Dr Mike Yeadon | Possible Covid Fraud | The Highwire June 10, 2021
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/3Od6ax6FKAzMtwk - Kristall 11 Jun 2021.
In Harm's Way - The Highwire with Del Bigtree - Episode 219
Full video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/8KLmLNzkVD2k/
Romney. 00:51:45 - Yeadon. 1:33:15 -
https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-219-in-harms-way/
-------------------
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dL2OVVSgmx9qXII - CraigPaardekooper
See also: CraigPaardekooper - How Bad is My Batch: http://www.howbad.info/ .
https://vulms.org/uh-thats-not-a-conspiracy-theory-5-of-vaccine-production-lots-caused-100-of-vaccine-deaths/
-------------------
The Corona Committee was formed by four lawyers. It is conducting an evidence review of the Corona crisis and actions.
Learn more about the committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/
Anonymous tips to the Corona Committee: https://securewhistleblower.com
Dr. Reiner Fuellmichs english Telegram channel: https://t.me/s/ReinerFuellmichEnglishTor: http://2hfjtvg32qm6kjo2esoqu3djhc6xctn2wofnkrpc4vjez47a5wei44qd.onionOnly through your donation the work of the Committee is possible.
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/donate/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yLLDTbWCe1I - Jan 7, 2022
Dr. Mike Yeadon | SCA Session 86: The Fog is Lifting - Jan 7, 2022
Dr Mike Yeadon, SCA Session 86, The Fog is Lifting, Jan 7 2022
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