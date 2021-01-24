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GUESS WHO'S COMING BACK .... TO DO IT HIS WAY!
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610 views • January 24, 2021
WIL PARANORMAL
TRUMP: GUESS WHO'S COMING BACK .... TO DO IT HIS WAY!
Just when you thought it was over ..... This is just the Beginning
VIDEO PRODUCED / EDITED BY "WIL PARANORMAL" - First published at 13:03 UTC on January 23rd, 2021.
Video: CTV. / C-SPAN.ORG
Narration: X22Report.
Wil Paranormal does a little video enhancement of a recent X22 Report.
Excellent short video.
TRUMP: GUESS WHO'S COMING BACK .... TO DO IT HIS WAY!
Just when you thought it was over ..... This is just the Beginning
VIDEO PRODUCED / EDITED BY "WIL PARANORMAL" - First published at 13:03 UTC on January 23rd, 2021.
Video: CTV. / C-SPAN.ORG
Narration: X22Report.
Wil Paranormal does a little video enhancement of a recent X22 Report.
Excellent short video.
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